Safaricom has kicked off the fifth edition of its BLAZE Be Your Own Boss youth engagement with a digital summit targeting youth aged between 18 to 26 years.

Featuring 12 summits, this edition will be BYOB’s first purely digital engagement since its inception in 2016. The first summit will see participants engage and learn from various mentors including decorated stylist Brian Babu, digital content creator Joanna Kinuthia, and social entrepreneur Kennedy Odede among others.

Each summit will address a thematic area, with the first summit themed around ‘Transformation.’ The session will involve imparting the youth with the right mix of knowledge and practical skill to become self-dependent and change agents in the society. Future summits will be themed around topics such as innovation, networking and overcoming setbacks.

The digital summits are part of Safaricom’s Twende Tukiuke campaign and seek to provide a platform for the youth to connect, learn and showcase their talent while engaging with mentors and curated content.

Peter Ndegwa, Chief Executive Officer, Safaricom, had this to say, “In the 4th edition of BYOB, we reached over 150,000 youth across the country. By going digital, we want to leverage the popularity of social media to reach more young people and challenge them to go beyond what is thought possible and achieve their dreams.”

The summits will be live on BLAZE Kenya’s social media platforms, which include BLAZE Kenya’s Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.