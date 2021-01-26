Shares

Now you watch your favourite shows on Showmax with a new deal that will enable you to pay a one month subscription and get two months free. The offer is valid from 21 January to 31 March 2021.

The offer is available across all packages including Showmax, Showmax Mobile, Showmax Pro and Showmax Pro Mobile. Customers can join the Showmax Family by signing up for their preferred package. Customers can pay for the service using various payment methods that include debit/credit cards and Mobile Money (M-PESA).

Showmax Mobile was Ksh.1,140 now Ksh.380

Showmax was Ksh. 2,280 now Ksh. 760

Showmax Mobile Pro was Ksh. 3,150 now Ksh. 1,050

Showmax Pro was Ksh. 6,300 now Ksh. 2,100.00

This January, Brenda Wairimu is back in another sizzling Monica Season 3, and if you’re obsessed with local drama, catch weekly episodes of Kina, Selina, and more, fresh from Maisha Magic.

Football fans get to cheer their favorite teams go head to head when they sign up for Showmax Pro and watch live Premier League, Serie A and games all year round.

The standard Showmax subscription includes live broadcasts of local television stations including NTV, KTN Home, KTN News, K24 and KBC.

Lovers of the latest Hollywood movies and the biggest international series like Vikings, Power Book II: Ghost, and His Dark Materials also get to enjoy by subscribing to their preferred Showmax package at reduced costs.

Kids also have a wide range of options like PAW Patrol, Corn and Peg, and Thomas and Friends.

To sign up for the one month of Showmax and get 2 extra months, customers can click here.