Video on demand service, Showmax, now presents new movies and brand new seasons and episodes of your favorite series. This January, spoil yourself and watch away with these intriguing and interesting productions, from Kenya and beyond.

This January, Showmax is serving us a new season of Monica and the return of fan favorites like Fargo and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

1. Monica, Season 3

Monica follows Brenda Wairimu (Subira, Disconnect) in the role of Monica, an ambitious social climber, determined to escape her life in the ghetto and will do anything to get to the top.

It’s a dream that soon becomes a reality when she meets the affluent Jiwes, a political family led by the patriarch, Robert Jiwe (Raymond Ofula, The System, Queen Sono), the governor of the fictitious South City.

In Season 3, the stakes are even higher for Monica as she seeks to ceme her position in the governor’s office to secure her future, while also struggling to balance her messy love life and keep her secrets from coming out.

2. Maisha Mkanda Season 2 | Starts 11 January

This investigative series earned a nomination in the ‘Best TV Documentary’ category at the 2020 Kalasha Awards. Last season we met women struggling with infertility, survivors of terrorism, tackled the sensitive topic of skin lightening and got to know the inspiring young girls’ football team from Nairobi, who travelled to Norway to take part in a tournament, which they went on to win.

Watch new episodes of Maisha Makanda weekly, dropping on Showmax at the same time as they air on Maisha Magic East.

3. Vote for Kibera | 18 January

Vote for Kibera is a part-Swahili documentary about the people of Africa’s largest slum who have decided, despite the harsh conditions, to transform their merciless environment into a better place to live. Will they make it through the tensions and violence accompanying the presidential elections?

4. Africa Magic Yoruba pop-up channel

Live stream Torera, Kumapayi, Battleground and all your favourite Africa Magic Yoruba movies on Showmax. Fans of Yoruba movies can catch some of the biggest actors including Odunlade Adekola, Wumi Toriola, Bimpe Oyebade, Kemi Afolabi and more.

5. Hostela S2 | Express from Mzansi Magic weekly from 3 January

Set in the heart of KwaZulu Natal’s KwaMashu township, eHostela tells the story of two sons whose bond is bound in secrets and sealed by guns.

6. Mzali Wami S1 | Same time as Mzansi Magic from 4 January

Joyce Khaphayi’s daughter was stolen at Park Station 20 years ago by an unknown woman. Two decades on, Joyce runs an orphanage but finds herself tangled in a cruel criminal scheme to sell girls, only to discover that one of the girls is her own long-lost daughter and that the woman who raised her will do anything to get her back.

7. My Chef and I S1 | Binge from 14 January

Born and raised in the United Kingdom, little Cindy Owusu Yaa was brought home to Ghana to learn more about our culture and way of life. Here she meets the chef of the household, Efo Gasor, who doesn’t always see eye to eye with Cindy, and the results can be quite comical. Like serving her a dish of plantain and palava sauce as breakfast! Also in the mix is Cindy’s mom, Portia Asare Boateng, who gets caught between the two and a host of other characters in this local drama series directed by David Owusu.

8. Date My Family Nigeria S2 | Weekly episodes from 17 January

Get ready for a brand-new season of the reality dating show, where Naija’s most eligible singles go for dinner with three different families of hopefuls and eventually picks one to take on a date. Tables are turned, details are dished and secrets are spilt as loved ones grill the potential suitor, all the while trying to show their candidate in the best light.

9. The Sound of Masks | 18 January

In The Sound of Masks, Atanásio Nhussi, a compelling storyteller and legendary Mapiko dancer, takes us on a visually dramatic journey through Mozambique’s past and present, tracing the rhythms that give us life.

This feature-length documentary premiered at IDFA 2018 and was selected for Hot Docs 2019, among other top festivals. The Sound of Masks won Best Cinematography – Feature Documentary at the 2020 SAFTAs and was also nominated for Best Documentary Feature and Best Editing.

10. Unmarried Nigeria S2 | Weekly episodes from 20 January

Season 1 was a rollercoaster of emotions as Nengi, Kemsi and Funbi navigated the unknown while leaning on each other for morale. Look out for new episodes on Showmax on Wednesday evenings, at the same time as they air on Africa Magic, to find out what lies in store for the trio of friends.

First-time on Showmax international movies:

Next Filthy Rich Dolittle | 7 January

4. Waves

5. Haunt | 18 January

6. Knives Out | 25 January

Series:

Black Monday Season 1 & 2

2. Vikings Season 6B

3. Brooklyn Nine-Nine S7 | Binge from 1 January

4. Fargo S4 | Same day as M-Net, Tuesdays at 23:30 from 12 January

5. Curb your enthusiasm season 10

6. Why Women Kill S1 | Binge from 1 January

7. Room 104 S4 | First on Showmax | Binge from 1 January 2021

8. Charmed S2 | Binge from 1 January

9. PEN15 S2 | First on Showmax | Binge from 8 January

10.The Good Lord Bird S1 | Binge from 15 January

