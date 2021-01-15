Shares

Anne Kananu Mwenda was today vetted by the Nairobi County Assembly select committee on appointments and has taken the oath to become the first woman Deputy Governor for Nairobi. She is third Deputy Governor of Nairobi after JOhn Mueke and Polycarp Igathe.

In the absence of a Governor, with Governor Mike Sonko being removed, she is expected to assume the position of Nairobi Governor.

So who is this Anne Kananu Mwenda?

Anne Kananu Mwenda was the Chief Officer in the docket of Disaster Management and Coordination at the county government of Nairobi.

She has served in that capacity for a period of two years after Sonko named her in his team as he sought to deliver on the promises he made to the residents of Nairobi.

Anne Kananu Mwenda, studied at Our Lady of Mercy High School in 1999, was a worker at the Kenya Airports Authority. At KPA she served in the office of quality assurance and control. She served in this capacity for thirteen years before she decided to quit and try something else. She studied at Dedan Kimathi University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminology and Security Management.

Anne Kananu Mwenda is expected to assume the duties of Nairobi Governor on a temporary basis now that the county assembly has approved her nomination. She was nominated by Governor Mike Sonko.

Nairobi has been without a Deputy Governor since Polycarp Igathe resigned on 12 January 2018, citing lack of trust from his boss GOvernor Mike Sonko.