Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced that the Capital City will celebrate an annual Nairobi Festival to celebrate Nairobi’s diverse food, culture and art. The festival aims to bring together artists, athletes and entrepreneurs in the city.

Sakaja announced the festival at a meeting with the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He said the festival would take place in the month of December after the Jamhuri day celebrations. It would also be an opportunity to celebrate the globally popularised matatu culture Kenyan mini-buses are known for.

“In December, we will set aside some streets to display culture, food, creativity, have the nganya awards for the best done matatus, have rugby, football and basketball tournaments and many other activities.” he said.

Sakaja has also directed the amendment of laws to promote the film and creative industry in Nairobi. He has ordered the laws that inhibit photography, videography, film and the creative industry in the city to be reviewed.

“When we say we want to be pro-business it is not just passive to stop harassment of traders but we want to be proactive to facilitate and promote. There are many archaic laws including those that hamper creativity and innovation and we are going to weed those out,” he said.

Photographers and videographers have complained for years that they are being constantly harassed by the police and officers representing Nairobi County. When Sakaja was campaigning for the position of Governor, he promised that he would address the harassment of photographers and videographers in Nairobi.