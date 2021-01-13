Shares

Showmax has released the trailer of the third season of its popular drama series, Monica. The new season will premiere on Showmax on 21st January, 2021, after its renewal for another season in October 2020.

Monica follows Brenda Wairimu (Subira, Disconnect) in the leading role of Monica, an ambitious social climber from the streets, who will do anything to become part of the elite community.

In the trailer, viewers are offered a sneak peek into Monica’s seemingly perfect life, as a woman on top of the world juggling two romances, before her love life and career begin to crumble.

Also returning for the new season alongside Brenda is Raymond Ofula (Queen Sono, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind), Fidel Maithya (Selina, A Beautiful Disaster), Ephy Saint (Tahidi High), Joyce Maina (Aisha, Neophobia), Sam Komora (Aziza), Rosemary Waweru (Tabasamu, Pray and Prey), and Kauthar Kang’ethe (Midlife Crisis, Machachari).

The Monica series is the third collaboration for producer Scolly Cheruto and director Neil Schell, who have previously worked together on another Kenyan drama, Twisted, and Kenya’s first animated superhero series, Machismo. Schell has previously directed other local favorites like Saints, which was Kenya’s first medical drama series, High Learning and Rush.

Showmax customers can enjoy other the first and second season of Monica on the platform.

Earlier this month, Showmax announced the airing of new local and international movies and series. Local series Maisha Mkanda debuted on Showmax for its second season on 11th January, while Swahili Documentary Vote for Kibera is scheduled to debut on 18th January, 2021.