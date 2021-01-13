Shares

The Ministry of Health Kenya (MOH) has release mandatory requirements and guidelines for travelers flying out of the country.

The Ministry also recently announced the mandatory requirements of travelers flying into the country, in an effort to combat COVID-19 spread in the country.

Travelers must ensure that they check the test requirements of transit and destination countries on bioscreening platform, PanaBIOS, or the TrustedTravel website to ensure that their tests remain valid for the duration of their full trip.

1. Travelers’ Manual for Exiting Kenya

a. All travelers must visit trustedtravel.panabios.org to create a TrustedTravel Account with their;

– First Name

– Last Name

– Email Address

– Phone Number

– Password

b. After creating their account, travelers will log in with the the details used in the account creation via trustedtravel.panabios.org

– Username as the email address – Password as the password chosen

c. Once the login is successful, travelers will be sent to the Traveler dashboard with the following menu to your left

– Trusted Labs

– Tests

– Check In

d. Select Check in under Check In to begin TC generation process

– Select the departure and destination countries and click next to proceed

– Under selection method pick select lab tests (TT)

– Proceed to a Select matching lab test you have taken from the dropdown

– Click save to continue

e. Provide travel details (airline name, seat, flight and passport number) as requested in the form and click on save to proceed to generate a TC

2. Traveler visits

A TT code is generated for traveler. The Traveler can copy the TC just above the 2D barcode or Download the code and present on travel when requested.

a. Using Global Haven Test Results Uploader Guide for Inbound Travelers to Kenya

Travelers planning for visits outside the country must browse trustedtravel.panabios.org to create a TrustedTravel Account with their:

– First Name

– Last Name

– Email Address

– Phone Number

– Password

b. Traveler logs in with the the details used in the account creation via trustedtravel.panabios.org

Username as the email address – Password as the password chosen

c. Once your login is successful, you will be sent to the Traveler dashboard with the following menu to your left.

– Trusted Labs

– Tests

– Check In

d. Select Check in under Check In to begin TC generation process

e. Select the departure and destination countries and click next to proceed

– Under selection method;

– select upload lab test

certificate (No TT)

– select lab which test was taken Proceed to upload test results and click upload to proceed

3. Travelers flying out

a. Travelers must provide travel details (airline name, seat, flight and passport number) as requested in the form and click on save to proceed to generate a TC.

b. A TT code is generated for traveller. The Traveller can copy the TC just above the 2D barcode or Download

the code and present on travel when requested.

Note that you may be blacklisted from travel to participating countries if you upload fake certificates and the system flags them.