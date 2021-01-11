Shares

The Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in conjunction with the Ministry of Health has set out mandatory COVID-19 requirements for travelers jetting into the country. This is in an effort to strengthen COVID-19 response in the country’s entry points, mostly airports and border points.

1. All travelers must carry a COVID-19 negative test certificate

All travelers, even those only transiting Kenya, must carry evidence of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 96 hours of flying that can be verified digitally through the Trusted Travel Initiative. Persons travelling to Kenya from countries not yet party to the Trusted Travel Initiative must use a tool made available through the Global Haven partnership for COVID-19 test results and vaccine certificates verification.

The negative COVID-19 test must be a negative PCR test result. Travellers with a negative rapid test result will still need to enter mandatory or voluntary quarantine for 14 days, depending on the Kenyan authorities’ assessment on the traveler’s ability to quarantine. There are however countries that are exempted from mandatory quarantine.

2. All travelers must be screened on arrival

Anyone displaying symptoms of COVID-19 will be required to quarantine in the place they are staying for the first 14 days of their stay and observe Government of Kenya protocols as directed. Passengers travelling in the 2 rows surrounding the person displaying symptoms will be traced and required to quarantine for 14 days.

3. All travelers must complete a COVID-19 Travelers Health Surveillance Form

Upon arrival, all travelers must complete a COVID-19 Travelers Health Surveillance Form before, even if only transiting. After submitting the form, travelers will receive a QR code which must be presented to port health officials for them to be allowed to proceed to arrival immigration.

The form is available here ears.health.go.ke/airline_registration.

4. Travelers who require a visa to enter Kenya must apply for a COVID-19 certificate

Travelers from countries that require a Visa to travel to Kenya also need to carry a COVID-19 certificate showing that they are virus-free, while applying for the Visa.

5. Travellers must adhere to the airport Health measures listed below