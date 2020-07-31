Shares

Kenya has released a list of countries where travellers from those countries will not be subjected to mandatory COVID-19 quarantine. Countries on the list include Canada, South Korea, Namibia, Uganda, China and Rwanda.

This is after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the resumption of international flights on 1st August 2020. This is after all flights to and from and within Kenya were banned in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. President Kenyatta also allowed local flights to resume operations on 15th July 2020.

Kenya has also announced that foreign nationals can also now be able to apply for visas on the eCitizen platform. It has also announced that it will launch an app to be able to allow passengers to log in their details before arrival in the country.

The list of countries that are exempt from COVID-19 quarantine include;

Canada South Korea Namibia Uganda China Rwanda Morocco Japan Zimbabwe Ethiopia Switzerland The United States of America (except for California, Florida and Texas; United Kingdom France Netherlands Qatar United Arab Emirates Italy

Those passengers from countries that are not on the list will be required to quarantine will do so at Government designated facility or at their home. Review of countries from which travellers will not be required to be quarantined upon arrival will be undertaken by Ministry of Health on day to day basis.

The Kenyan Government has also released COVID-19 guidelines for passengers travelling into the country as international flights resume. Passengers will be required to adhere to the guidelines to be able to be allowed to enter Kenya.

Airlines that have announced that they will restart international flights to and from Kenya, include Kenya Airways, Jambojet and Emirates.