Emirates has announced that it will restart its passenger flights to Kenya from 2nd August 2020. Flights between Nairobi and Dubai will operate three times a week on Emirates’ Boeing 777-300ER.

This will take the airline’s passenger network to 67 destinations in August, including seven points in Africa and five points in the Middle East.

Last week, Emirates became the first airline to offer its passengers free cover for COVID-19 medical expenses and quarantine costs. This cover is offered by Emirates free of cost to its customers regardless of class of travel or destination. It is immediately effective for customers flying on Emirates until 31 October 2020. Customers do not need to register or fill in any forms before they travel, and they are not obligated to utilise this cover provided by Emirates.

Any impacted customer who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel simply has to contact a dedicated hotline to avail of assistance and cover. The hotline number, and details of what COVID-19 related expenses are covered, is available on emirates.com/COVID19assistance.

Emirates has also revised its booking policies to offer customers more flexibility and confidence to plan their travel. Customers whose travel plans are disrupted by COVID-19 related flight or travel restrictions, can simply hold on to their ticket which will be valid for 24 months and rebook to fly at a later time. They can also request travel vouchers to offset against future Emirates purchases, or request refunds via an online form on Emirates’ website or via their travel booking agent.

Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits. They hygiene kits contains masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers.