Shares

Emirates has announced that it will cover expenses related to COVID-19 for its customers when they fly on their airline during this time.

The airline has announced that it will cover medical expenses of upto Ksh. 18 million (EUR 150,000) and quarantine costs of Ksh. 12,000 (EUR 100) per day for 14 days, should they be diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel. This will be provided by the airline free of charge to its customers.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Group Chairman and Chief Executive said: “Under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Emirates is proud to lead the way in boosting confidence for international travel. We know people are yearning to fly as borders around the world gradually re-open, but they are seeking flexibility and assurances should something unforeseen happen during their travel.”

He added: “Emirates has worked hard to put in place measures at every step of the customer journey to mitigate risk of infection, and we have also revamped our booking policies to offer flexibility. We are now taking it to the next level, by being the first in the industry to offer our customers free global cover for COVID-19 medical expenses and quarantine costs should they incur these costs during their travel. It is an investment on our part, but we are putting our customers first, and we believe they will welcome this initiative.”

This cover for COVID-19 related medical expenses and quarantine costs will be offered by Emirates to its customers regardless of class of travel or destination. This cover is effective immediately for customers flying on Emirates until 31 October 2020 (first flight to be completed on or before 31 October 2020). The cover is valid for 31 days from the moment they fly the first sector of their journey. This means Emirates customers can continue to benefit from the added assurance of this cover, even if they travel onwards to another city after arriving at their Emirates destination.

Customers do not need to register or fill in any forms before they travel, and they are not obligated to utilise this cover provided by Emirates. Any impacted customer who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel simply has to contact a dedicated hotline to avail of assistance and cover.