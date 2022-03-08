Shares

It is a big win for the country as American biotechnology firm Moderna announces that, with the help of the United States government, it will invest $500 million which is expected to cater for the production of about 500 million vaccine doses for the African continent.

In a statement, the company indicated that will start by producing drug substances that will be used in the manufacture of different vaccine types such as those for HIV, cancer and even Covid-19. Later, the company will broaden its scope to a fill and finish design as well as the packaging of the vaccines.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, had this to say, “This partnership is a testament to the capabilities of our community and our commitment to technological innovation. Moderna’s investment in Kenya will help advance equitable global vaccine access and is emblematic of the structural developments that will enable Africa to become an engine of sustainable global growth.”