NCBA Bank has embarked on a one-month long market activation across multiple states in the United States to engage with the diaspora community. This is in a bid to introduce them to a range of tailored diaspora financial solutions that align with their needs and lifestyle to enable them to save and invest back in Kenya.

The market activation schedule includes engagements in major cities across the United States, including Texas, Washington DC, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.

NCBA Group Director, Retail Banking Tirus Mwithiga said, “This market activation presents an invaluable opportunity for us to engage directly with our diaspora customers, understand their challenges as we continue to tailor our solutions towards their financial well-being. Ultimately, our goal is to establish meaningful relationships with Kenyans living abroad and to demonstrate how NCBA can support their financial aspirations irrespective

of geographical boundaries. Whether you're looking to manage your finances back home, invest in Kenya, or secure credit facilities for various purposes, our team is here to assist you every step of the way.”

The Bank has revamped its diaspora banking value proposition to provide financial solutions that cut across the unique needs of individuals in the diaspora at every stage of their journey that is; those relocating to the diaspora, those already at the diaspora and those returning from the diaspora.

The Bank continues to find strategic partnerships that elevate the Diaspora Banking value proposition. Through this, NCBA continues to be the preferred financial partner for Kenyans returning home from abroad by providing advisory and support towards achieving one’s financial goals when they get back home. In addition, the Bank has facilitated international money transfer services through strategic partnerships which provide rails for Diaspora Remittances back home.

The Bank has also partnered Real estate developers/stakeholders to support the Kenyan diaspora in owning property back home. Through these collaborations, NCBA ensures that all aspects of our client’s overseas transitions are smoothly and effectively managed.

The Market Activation schedules and dates includes.