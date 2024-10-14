Shares

NCBA Bank has today open a new branch in Diani (Ukunda) in Kwale County as part of its local expansion plans to bring its services closer to its customers.

The new branch, located in Diani, Ukunda town, is the second in Kwale county. NCBA Customers will be able to access a full range of financial services at the branch. The Ukunda branch will offer services such as online and mobile banking and personalised financial solutions. They include access to asset financing, business loans, and advisory services.

Speaking at the branch opening ceremony, NCBA Group Director, Retail Banking, Mr Tirus Mwithiga said, “I am delighted to see NCBA extend its footprint to Kwale County. This being customer service week, it gives me joy to be here offering customer solutions to customers banking needs. The opening of this branch in Ukunda is a significant milestone, not just for the bank but for the people of Kwale County. It reflects our commitment to fostering economic growth, creating opportunities for our people, and ensuring that financial services are accessible to all.”

In addition to celebrating the branch’s opening, NCBA spent the day in Diani, giving back to the community by facilitating a tree planting initiative and donating school bags to local children.

Speaking at the launch, Governor of Kwale County H.E Fatuma Mohamed Achani said, “The opening of NCBA’s Ukunda branch is a significant step towards enhancing financial inclusion in our county. This will greatly benefit local businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals, as it will provide easy access to financial services and support. We are proud to partner with institutions like NCBA that are committed to empowering our community and fostering economic prosperity.”

The branch will offer the full range of products and services to customers, including personal and business accounts, loans, supply chain financing, mortgages, cards, and investment opportunities. Customers will also have access to the bank’s digital channels for account management and transactions, in addition to visiting the branch for personalised services.