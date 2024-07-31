Shares

NCBA Group has announced that Mariam Abdullahi and Andrew Njoroge have been appointed to their board with effect from 1st August 2024. The two have been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Directors of NCBA Group PLC.

Mariam Abdullahi has over 20 years of experience in IT and Telecommunications. She has held leadership roles in Sales, Operations, Customer Service, and Business Transformation in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa at multinational companies including Ford Motor Company Group, Microsoft, Oberthur Technologies, Brightpoint, Zain, Emirates Telecommunications (du), and SAP.

Mariam is the Director for Android Platform Partnerships at Google for Africa, Middle East, Turkey, Israel and CIS regions, responsible for developing and executing strategies to increase the adoption of the Android ecosystem and Google Services.

She presently serves on various boards, including ICEA LION Group, GSMA Africa Advisory Board, NGOs and several start-ups.

Mariam holds a Bachelor of Science with a special focus on Computer Science and Business Management from Brunel University, England.

Andrew N. Njoroge is a Chartered Accountant with over 30 years’ experience in business management and audit practice. He has served in senior leadership positions at the Nairobi Stock Exchange Limited (now known as Nairobi Securities Exchange PLC), MGI Midgley Snelling, UK, Micro Registrars Limited, and more recently running private business interests.

He currently serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of Kakuzi PLC, and as a Non-Executive Director on the Boards of Combrok Limited and The Great Rift Valley Lodge PLC.

Andrew holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of British Columbia, Canada and a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Economics and Business from York University Canada.

He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales UK.