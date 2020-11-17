Shares

Supermarket chain, Carrefour Kenya, has announced that it has donated Ksh. 2.4 million to support 7 elderly homes in Kenya.

The Ksh. 2.4 million will be used to buy and distribute essential items to seven elderly homes in Nairobi. The supermarket chain launched a donation drive through its Kenya operation, to support care homes in Nairobi County and its environs.

The seven homes are as follows:

PCEA Thogoto Home for the Aged – Kikuyu

Nyumba ya wazee

Cheshire home – Franciscan missionary sisters for Africa

Mji wa Huruma Home for the Aged

KARIKA day care centre for the elderly

County trackers day care centre of older persons

Kibera Day centre for the older groups.

The initiative saw Carrefour Kenya employees voluntarily donate over Ksh. 1.2 million with Majid Al Futtaim, the chain’s owner, matching their contribution with an additional Ksh. 1.2 million.

The combined KSH 2.4 million is being used to buy and distribute essential food and non-food items to seven elderly homes to assist and improve their livelihoods during the global pandemic. These homes are residence to over 2600 elderly persons, most of whom have no family or relatives.

Franck Moreau, Country Manager of Carrefour Kenya at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of all our colleagues here at Carrefour, who have passionately supported this initiative. This community-focused project emphasizes our long-term commitment to the health and well-being of the Kenyan community. We remain dedicated to helping those in need during these incredibly testing times.”

The donations include food items such as rice, cereals, sugar, oil, flour, and maize meal. They also include basic non-food items including hygiene products including soap, detergents, disinfectants, and toilet paper. These items will be distributed over a one-week period, with employees from the eight Carrefour stores in Nairobi championing distribution efforts.