Shares

SWVL is set to launch long-distance trips outside Nairobi next week as part of its diversification strategy aimed at boosting revenue.

The firm is expected to launch the service in partnership with some matatu saccos, allowing commuters to book and pay for upcountry trips to destinations such as Naivasha, Nakuru, Molo, Eldoret, Narok, Kericho and Kisii, among others, through the Swvl app.

According to the firm, the rides will operate on fixed timings and prices. The service service will also be rolled out progressively in the coming weeks. This comes at a time when the company has suspended all its ride-hailing services in Nairobi due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Swvl Kenya General Manager, Dip Patel, had this to say, “Our aim is to help play a part in building a more efficient mass transit system. As part of that, we also need to expand the reach of our services to ensure that all commuters from all parts of the city have a service that suits their needs. This is the driving force behind our new offerings.”