Shares

Huawei Mobile Kenya has officially launched the Huawei Y9a smartphone in the Kenyan market and it will be retailing at Ksh. 30,999. The company announced that the phone would be coming to the market in September.

The new smartphone will be retailing in all Huawei retail stores across the country for Ksh. 30,999 and will come with a gift of a Huawei Bluetooth Headset worth Ksh.2499.

The phone runs on Android 10 + EMUI 10.1 and comes pre-installed with AppGallery, Huawei’s official app store, where users can download all the apps they need. It comes with a Mediatek Helio G80 processor, Quad camera set up at the back with a 64 Megapixel main camera, 16 Megapixel pop-up selfie camera, 4300 mAh battery and a 6.63 inch touchscreen.

Speaking of the new device Huawei Mobile Kenya Country Head Jim zhujie said, “ Huawei has introduced its iconic Halo Ring Design to the new HUAWEI Y9a. Inspired by four-point headlights and popularised by the flagship HUAWEI Mate 30 Series design, the sleek square camera arrangement is surrounded by an outer ring engraved through a unique coating process. The symmetrical layout completes a pleasing design with exquisite craftsmanship demonstrating elegance and charm. Young consumers demand a smartphone that excels at mobile gaming, and the Huawei Y9a certainly delivers on that front. Super narrow bezels and the enhanced auto selfie pop-up camera facilitate an unobstructed, immersive viewing experience, allowing you to enjoy a FullView Display whether you are gaming, browsing or watching videos. This stylish and immersive design with 92% screen-to-body ratio is perfect for gamers, ensuring you can play without obstruction.”

Huawei Y9a specifications

Dimensions: 6.44 x 3.01 x 0.35 inches

Weight: 197 grams

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.63 inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors

OS: Android 10, EMUI 10.1, no Google Play Services

Chipset: Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G52 MC2

Internal storage: 128GB

RAM: 8GB

Main camera: Quad camera set up

64 MP (wide)

8 MP (ultrawide)

2 MP (macro)

2 MP (depth)

Selfie camera: Single Motorized pop-up 16 MP

Battery: Li-Po 4300 mAh, non-removable

Colours: Space Silver, Sakura Pink, Midnight Black