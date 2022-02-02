Shares

Huawei has been recognized for its efforts in prioritizing its staff at the height of COVID-19 restrictions last year. The recognition was made by a global best practice organization on managing people at the workplace, known as the Top Employers Institute.

The research and consulting firm said it arrived at the result following an extensive survey and accreditation process carried out annually to examine human resources policies and programs. A key consideration for its survey was the feedback from employees about how they perceived the adaptation by their employers. The firm added that throughout the pandemic restrictions, Huawei ensured that its employees were a top priority and placed an even greater emphasis on their well-being.

Speaking on Huawei’s recognition, Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink said in a statement, “Our results showed that Huawei prioritized maintaining excellent people practices in their workplace. In the past year, they continued to meet the challenges of the wider world of work while working determinedly to positively impact the lives of their workforce.”

On his part, John Zhao, Human Resource Director Huawei Kenya said, “Being recognized by the Top employers Institute for the 3rd time in a row is quite a notable achievement for Huawei in Kenya. The process entailed a rigorous assessment of our policies and practices, several validation sessions and a final independent audit to ascertain the finding.”

He further noted that Huawei had also been awarded this status across various country offices including South Africa, Zambia, Nigeria, Angola, Ghana, Botswana, Mauritius and Uganda. This has led to the company receiving the Continental HQ Top Employer for 2022 in Sub Saharan Africa.

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organizations based on the results of its HR Best Practices Audit carried out on each organization after the completion of a highly intense survey. The survey covers people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being, diversity, change management, performance management and culture among many more.