Huawei Mobile Kenya has announced the launch of HUAWEI MateBook D 15 laptop in the country. The laptop will be retailing at Ksh. 124,999 in all retail stores across the country including Huawei Experience Stores.

The HUAWEI MateBook Series come with Eye Comfort HUAWEI FullView Displays and are powered by the new 11th Gen Intel Core Processor and 16GB RAM to deliver improved performance with support for cross-device collaboration.

The HUAWEI MateBook D 15 can also be configured with the Intel Iris Xe Graphics to power faster graphics processing performance. It also comes with features such as Super Device, Fingerprint Power button, Blazing fast Wi-Fi 6, Compact charger supporting SuperCharge, and Versatile ports. The HUAWEI MateBook D 15 comes in either classic Space Grey or an elegant Mystic Silver colourway.

Huawei Mobile Kenya Country Head, Jim Zhijue, said: “For our PC products, we have stayed true to our mission to bring new experiential innovations with every iteration. With the 15 -inch HUAWEI MateBook D 15, we focused on delivering the best user experience to young consumers. Even though it’s stylish, powerful and smart, it is much more than just a productivity driver – it is the perfect all-scenario device that excels at both work and play.”

The HUAWEI MateBook D 15 has a 15-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare display that retains the series’ signature FullView design, offering an 87% screen-to-body ratio with a 16:9 aspect ratio

The HUAWEI MateBook D 15 laptops support Super Device features to provide a more convenient way for users to connect the laptop with other devices. To initiate pairing, users simply need to click on the Control Panel icon at the lower right corner to open Super Device, then drag other the icons of devices towards the PC icon. This straightforward way of pairing makes connecting multiple devices more intuitive than ever. It has the ability to seamlessly collaborate with other Huawei products, including phones, tablets, and monitors.

Through Multi-Screen Collaboration, users can also connect a Huawei tablet to the HUAWEI MateBook D 15 and use the tablet as a drawing pad or a second screen, or simply for easy drag-and-drop file transfers. The HUAWEI MateBook D15 can also be connected to a HUAWEI MateView either wirelessly or with a cable. Future updates will provide even more interconnectivity options for users to enjoy new all-scenario experiences.

The HUAWEI MateBook D 15 has been upgraded with a Wi-Fi 6 network interface card with a dual-antenna design to provide users with high-speed and stable Internet connectivity.

The AC adapter that comes with the HUAWEI MateBook D 15 supports HUAWEI SuperCharge for quick charging compatible with Huawei smartphones. Reverse charging remains active even when the laptops have been powered down, which can be helpful when users find themselves in need of a quick smartphone battery top-up while on the road.

The HUAWEI MateBook D 15 weighs as light as 1.56kg and measures only 16.9mm at its thickest point, which make it easier for travelling.