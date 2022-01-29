Shares

Huawei Mobile Kenya has unveiled its latest tablet in the market, the Huawei MatePad T series, kids’ edition. The tablet is designed with children’s safety in mind. It comes with a kid’s case and pencil and will be retailing at Ksh. 25,999 at Huawei Experience stores, Textbook Center and Anisuma retails stores in Nairobi and Mombasa.

This 9.7-inch tablet comes in an anti-shock case made from food-grade silicone, and is perfectly adapted to kids’ small hands and their daily activities. Its simple, versatile design enables children to easily carry the tablet by themselves using the handle, which also acts as a support stand for easy viewing.

The tablet’s Azoomee feature offers a diverse array of inspiring shows, character-led stories, spectacular science, hands-on DIY and action-packed games. This helps kids to create, learn and grow freely and safely.

For kids who love to read and dive into their imagination, this tablet offers eBook mode for a happy reading experience, while posture alerts help them sit upright, so their health and eyesight is always protected. The blue light filter and bumpy road alerts provide even more care for their little eyes in a wide variety of light conditions and environments.

For child safety, the Huawei Matepad T series kids edition tablet offers a lot of help, just like a caring parent. The safe charging lock prevents kids accessing the tablet while it is being charged, so you can rest assured they’re always safe from the dangers of electricity.

Speaking at the launch event, Jim Zhujie, Huawei Mobile Kenya Country Head said, “With younger users using electronic devices such as tablets for everything from learning to having fun, concerns about the negative influence smart gadgets would bring are growing. Stricter parents may try to keep their kids from using electronic device, while others may let them use a tablet or so to play game on a regular basis, like every day after school or every weekend.”

Huawei Matepad T series kids edition specifications

Screen size: 9.7 inches

Type: IPS Touchscreen

Resolution: 1280 x 800 pixels

Processor: Huawei Kirin 710A

CPU: 4 x Cortex A73 2.0 GHz + 4 x Cortex A53 1.7 GHz

GPU: Mali G51

OS: EMUI 10.1 (Based on Android 10)

RAM: 2 GB

ROM: 16 GB, 32 GB

Camera: Rear camera 5 MP

Image resolution: Up to 2560 x 1920 pixels

Video resolution: Up to 1920 x 1080 pixels

Front camera: 2 MP

Battery: 5100 mAh

USB: USB Type-C, USB 2.0

Sensors: GPS, AGPS (not supported by AGR-W09), GLONASS, BeiDou