Huawei Mobile Kenya has announced that the new nova 9 is now available on pre-order in all retail stores across the country including Huawei Experience stores. The pre-order will see consumers purchasing the smartphone for Ksh. 65,999 and get bonus gifts including a power bank and Band 4 with an extended 2 years warranty.

The Huawei nova 9 runs on the latest version of EMUI 12, providing smooth and fast control response and app launch experience. This is coupled with a powerful Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 670) chipset and 4300mAh battery. Customers can also purchase the smartphone in a variety of colours including blue, green and violet.

Huawei Mobile Kenya Country Head Jim Zhujie said, “Innovation is the foundation of the HUAWEI nova Series. From the very beginning, the HUAWEI nova Series has always featured some of the best technology – including design, camera, fast-charging solutions, apps and more, that Huawei has to offer since its inception in 2016.”

Huawei nova 9 smartphone specifications

Network technology: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE

Body dimensions: 6.30 x 2.90 x 0.31 inches

SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen size: 6.57 inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels

OS: HarmonyOS 2.0

Chipset: Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 4G (6 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 670)

GPU: Adreno 642L

Internal storage: 128 GB, 256 GB

RAM: 8 GB

Main camera: Quad 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide)

8 MP (ultrawide)

2 MP (depth)

2 MP (macro)

Selfie camera: Single 32 MP (wide)

USB: USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Battery type: Li-Po 4300 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 66W

Colours: Starry blue, black, green, violet