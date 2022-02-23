Shares

Huawei Mobile Kenya has launched the new Huawei nova 9 smartphone that will be retailing at Ksh. 65,999. The nova 9 smartphone will be available in all retail stores across the country including Huawei Experience stores.

The Huawei nova 9 runs on the latest version of EMUI 12, providing smooth and fast control response and app launch experience. This is coupled with a powerful Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 670) chipset and 4300mAh battery. Customers can also purchase the smartphone in a variety of colours including blue, green and violet.

The smartphone comes with a flagship-grade camera technology including a 50 MP Ultra Vision Camera system, along with the RYYB colour filter array (CFA) and XD Fusion Engine. The rear camera system features a 50 MP ultra vision camera, an 8 MP ultra wide angle camera, a macro camera and a depth camera. It includes a large 1/1.56-inch sensor and a RYYB CFA with high light sensitivity, collecting 40% more light compared to a standard RGGB sensor. This allows users to capture exquisite photos and videos even in low light conditions.

Speaking at the launch, Huawei Mobile Kenya Country Head Jim Zhujie said, “Connecting Huawei with a younger generation of consumers, the nova Series is designed to be the most outstanding of products. Through powerful hardware updates and operating system integration, the HUAWEI nova 9 introduces an exciting array of features including a remarkable design with an all-new colour way – Colour No. 9, a staggering 50MP Ultra Vision Camera system, 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge and futuristic Super Device capabilities.”

Huawei nova 9 smartphone specifications

Network technology: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE

Body dimensions: 6.30 x 2.90 x 0.31 inches

SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen size: 6.57 inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels

OS: HarmonyOS 2.0

Chipset: Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 4G (6 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 670)

GPU: Adreno 642L

Internal storage: 128 GB, 256 GB

RAM: 8 GB

Main camera: Quad 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide)

8 MP (ultrawide)

2 MP (depth)

2 MP (macro)

Selfie camera: Single 32 MP (wide)

USB: USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Battery type: Li-Po 4300 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 66W

Colours: Starry blue, black, green, violet