Video on demand service, Showmax, has announced that some customers of DStv will be able to able to add Showmax Standard to their bill at a 50% discount.

If you are a DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Family or Access customer, you’ll be able to get 50% off your Showmax standard subscription if you add it to your DStv bill.

With Showmax, DStv customers will be able to access movies, local and international series and kids shows which includes Selina, Sol Family, Kina, Power, Lovecraft Country, Njoro wa Uba and Siren.

How to Add Showmax to your DStv bill from the My DStv app

  1. Download the My DStv app (iOS or Android)
  2. Select ‘Showmax on Us’, followed by ‘Activate Now’.
  3. Start watching.

How to add Showmax to your bill for DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Family or Access customers on web

  1. Go to www.DStvAfrica.com and log in.
  2. Locate the 50% Off Showmax banner on your account dashboard.
  3. Click ‘Activate’.
  4. You’ll be asked to add Showmax for 50% off – click ‘Add to bill’.
  5. Then you’ll be redirected to the Eazy Self Service payment portal.
  6. Under Select payment option, choose ‘Once off payment’ to top up your DStv account with the balance of this month’s Showmax subscription.
  7. Enter your bank card details and click ‘Save and Pay’.
  8. Once payment is successful, select ‘Activate Account’ to start watching Showmax.

Once you’ve activated Showmax on the DStv Africa website, you’ll be redirected to the Showmax website to sign in and start watching. 

The customers can start watching their favourite shows on Showmax, either through your connected Explora, on your laptop or PC, or through the Showmax app on your smartphone or tablet.

There are no special deals for DStv subscribers for Showmax Pro at the moment.

Showmax Mobile costs Ksh 380 per month while Showmax Standard costs Ksh. 760 per month. There’s also Showmax Pro which costs Ksh. 1,050 for mobile while the Showmax Pro standard costs Ksh. 2,100.

Using the mobile package, customers are able to stream video content on Showmax, through smartphones and tablets. With the standard package, customers are able to access video content on Showmax on all platforms including web, Android app, iOS app, Smart TV apps among others.

 

Showmax Showmax Pro
Showmax Showmax Mobile Showmax Pro Showmax Pro Mobile
Ksh. 760 Ksh. 380 Ksh. 2,100 Ksh. 1050