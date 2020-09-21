Shares

Video on demand service, Showmax, has announced that some customers of DStv will be able to able to add Showmax Standard to their bill at a 50% discount.

If you are a DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Family or Access customer, you’ll be able to get 50% off your Showmax standard subscription if you add it to your DStv bill.

It’s time to level up…. FOR FREE! If you’re on DStv Premium, you can add Showmax to your bill at no cost. For other packages, add this amazing experience at a 50% discount. Simply download the DStv app or sign into https://t.co/G0esKgojJG & select Showmax to activate. pic.twitter.com/Oh9Lwtvk75 — DStv Kenya (@DStv_Kenya) September 3, 2020

With Showmax, DStv customers will be able to access movies, local and international series and kids shows which includes Selina, Sol Family, Kina, Power, Lovecraft Country, Njoro wa Uba and Siren.

How to Add Showmax to your DStv bill from the My DStv app

Download the My DStv app ( iOS or Android ) Select ‘Showmax on Us’, followed by ‘Activate Now’. Start watching.

How to add Showmax to your bill for DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Family or Access customers on web

Go to www.DStvAfrica.com and log in. Locate the 50% Off Showmax banner on your account dashboard. Click ‘Activate’. You’ll be asked to add Showmax for 50% off – click ‘Add to bill’. Then you’ll be redirected to the Eazy Self Service payment portal. Under Select payment option, choose ‘Once off payment’ to top up your DStv account with the balance of this month’s Showmax subscription. Enter your bank card details and click ‘Save and Pay’. Once payment is successful, select ‘Activate Account’ to start watching Showmax.

Once you’ve activated Showmax on the DStv Africa website, you’ll be redirected to the Showmax website to sign in and start watching.

The customers can start watching their favourite shows on Showmax, either through your connected Explora, on your laptop or PC, or through the Showmax app on your smartphone or tablet.