Cadbury’s East Africa has announced that it has launched an initiative geared towards alleviating malnutrition in Kenya during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created an economic crisis which has made some parents not able to afford to provide a balanced and healthy diet for their children.

The initiative by Cadbury’s East Africa is dubbed Give Milk, save a Child and it build on its parent company’s, Mondelez International, Generosity Campaign. In this case, the campaign will call on Kenyans’ inclination to give to charitable causes, with a view to helping children in communities suffering from malnutrition.

The company has also announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kenya Red Cross (KRS). The Kenya Red Cross will facilitate the actual reaching of these at-risk communities.

Lorna Kamemba, Cadbury’s East Africa Limited Category Brand Manager for Chocolates in East and Central Africa had this to say about the initiative “Each Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate bar has a glass and a half of milk. In 2019, the World Food Program reported that 20% of Africa’s population is undernourished. In these harsh times of COVID-19, widespread poverty, price hikes as a result of lockdowns and reliance on imported food, this food insecurity just worsened. This is why it is imperative that companies such as ourselves take action by taking this milk, and donating it to children in communities that need not only our intervention, but also Kenyans’ generosity.”

For every bar of Cadbury’s Dairy Milk purchased, Cadbury’s Dairy Milk, through their partnership with the Kenya Red Cross Society will be giving a glass and a half of milk to help feed malnourished children across Kenya.

In addition to this, customers will be able to access interactive content through scanning special QR codes that will appear on initiative-specific Cadbury’s Dairy Milk bars. These QR codes will enable customers to make additional donations, or even stand a chance to win exciting prizes.