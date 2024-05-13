Shares

Bolt has launched a new initiative that will see the ride hailing company raise Ksh. 10 million to support flood victims in Kenya. The company is partnering with Kenya Red Cross in the initiative.

Bolt has created a new category on its app, Flood Assist, which will see 5% of each ride’s revenue go towards supporting the victims of the recent floods. Bolt’s initial contribution is Ksh. 5 million, with a total goal of raising Ksh. 10 million through the new category. The donation will target to help those impacted by recent floods, which have caused significant loss of life, displacement, and damage to property and infrastructure.

Linda Ndungu, Country Manager for Bolt Kenya, stated, “As a mobility company rooted in the communities we serve, we believe it’s our duty to support those in need during challenging times. By unveiling the ‘Flood Assist’ category and contributing an initial Ksh. 5 million, we aim to inspire and encourage Kenyans to join us in supporting flood relief efforts. This initiative allows us to use our platform to make a meaningful impact and provide much-needed assistance to those affected by the devastating floods”

The death toll in Kenya’s devastating floods has risen to at least 228. 72 people are currently reported missing and 164 have been wounded, with more than 223,000 people affected by the floods according to the Kenyan Government. Authorities continue to enforce the evacuation order that was issued on May 2nd. In Nairobi County alone, 163,210 residents have been evacuated from riparian areas as the government arranged alternative accommodation.

Bolt’s partnership with the Kenya Red Cross will ensure that the funds raised are used to provide relief food, relocation support and reconstruction of water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities in the affected areas. Kenya Red Cross is leading the government-supported response to the flooding crisis and is well-equipped to ensure that resources reach those in need.

Dr Ahmed Idris Secretary-General of the Kenya Red Cross said “We deeply appreciate Bolt’s commitment to supporting the flood victims in Kenya. This collaboration is crucial in amplifying our efforts to reach more people and deliver the necessary aid to communities devastated by the floods. With Bolt’s partnership and their generous initial contribution, we can provide critical support, such as food, shelter, and medical assistance, to those who need it most. It’s through the involvement of partners like Bolt that we can significantly improve the lives of those affected by this disaster.”

Bolt invites Kenyans to join this drive and contribute to the effort by using the Flood Assist category for their rides and reach their Ksh. 10 million target. Every ride taken in this category will significantly contribute to improving the lives of those impacted by the floods.