Shares

Oppo is set to launch their latest phone in the Reno series that is the Reno4 in the Kenyan market this September.

The Reno4 runs on Android 10 coupled with Oppo’s ColorOS 7.2. It also comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and Adreno 618 GPU and a large 4015mAh battery which comes coupled with Fast Charging capability.

The Reno4 comes with a rear quad camera includes a 48MP primary camera, 8MP super wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP depth camera. The selfie camera comes with 32MP.

The phone’s other features include 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage (expandable via microSD card) , in-display fingerprint sensor, and a Type-C USB port.

Muthoni Wachira, Head of Communications & Projects at OPPO Kenya, had this to say, “With the Reno4 we have ensured that the device can meet the ever-changing requirements of the young trendsetting generation and also keep them up-to-date with the latest trends in smartphone technology.”