Budget airline Jambojet is set to begin flights from Mombasa to Eldoret and Kisumu and vice versa following approval from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) to operate on the routes.

The airline has now opened ticket bookings for Mombasa to Eldoret and Kisumu, Eldoret and Kisumu to Mombasa. The airline will to start operating the two routes on 2nd October 2020 with an introductory fare of Kes. 8,900 one way for each route.

The airline will operate the two routes every Friday and Sunday, with the Mombasa-Eldoret and Kisumu flight departing from Mombasa at 13.15 to arrive in Eldoret at 15.05 and in Kisumu at 15.55. The flight will depart Eldoret at 15.25, and from Kisumu at 16.15 to arrive in Mombasa at 18.05.

“Customer satisfaction is at the core of our business. We continuously listen to our customers’ needs and are happy that we can now connect the Western region to the Coastal region with the introduction of these direct flights,” said Titus Oboogi, Head of Sales & Marketing, Jambojet.

After putting in place a raft of safety and health measures, Jambojet restarted operations on 15th July 2020 and currently flies to six local destinations namely Malindi, Ukunda, Mombasa, Kisumu and Eldoret from its hub in Nairobi.

Jambojet is a regional budget airline that currently flies to seven destinations from its hub in Nairobi, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), to Kigali, Entebbe, Mombasa, Eldoret, Kisumu, Malindi and Ukunda (Diani).