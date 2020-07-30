Shares

MultiChoice Group (MCG) and The Walt Disney Company Africa have announced a partnership which will see two 24-hour ESPN channels being made available to DStv customers from 29 July.

The 2 ESPN channels, ESPN & ESPN2, will screen European football, National Basketball Association (NBA), National Football League (NFL), and Major League Baseball (MLB). The channels will also feature live football from the English Football League (EFL), Scottish Premier Football League (SPFL), Dutch Eredivisie and Major League Soccer (MLS), as well as local sports including the West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations and featured boxing tournaments and events.

DStv customers can look forward to the return of the NBA on 31 July with two live games on the day. LeBron James and the LA Lakers renew their city rivalry with the LA Clippers on ESPN and later Orlando Magic take on the Brooklyn Nets. The Major League Baseball (MLB) regular season will also return on 29 July with New York Yankees against the Philadelphia Phillies.

“As Africa’s leading video entertainment platform, we are unwavering in our commitment to ensure that we continue to find the best available content to delight our customers, both now and into the future. We endeavour to deliver both world-class international content as well as the very best in local content, giving our loyal customers a never-ending selection of outstanding entertainment,” says MultiChoice Group CEO, Calvo Mawela.

Together with the live sports programming, viewers will also be able to catch up on the very latest films, series, news, talk shows and highlights from ESPN’s sports documentary and studio programming.