Entertainment company DStv has announced that it will screen Beyonce’s Black is King visual album on its channel M-Net on August 1. The visual album will screen across Africa, including in Kenya, on M-Net.

The film by the popular American musician is based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift from last year’s release of Disney’s The Lion King.

The film will screen on M-Net within 24-hours of its debut on Disney+. The M-Net screening is scheduled for Saturday, 1 August at 20:00 CAT and 21:00 EAT. DStv customers who don’t have access to M-Net will be able to watch the film as DStv will open the DStv Premium channel for two hours on the night that Black Is King arrives in Africa. Furthermore, DStv Premium customers will be able to enjoy it on DStv Catch Up for 30 days.

“Showcasing this landmark visual album and global television event to as many of our loyal viewers as possible, MultiChoice Group and M-Net yet again cement their reputation as Africa’s most-loved storyteller, “says Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group CEO: Video Entertainment. “We’re very excited to be part of this global event, but what makes Black Is King even more important for us, is that it shines the spotlight on the many phenomenal African creatives who were involved in the project – both on screen and behind the scenes.”

Starring featured artists from the film’s music soundtrack as well as guest appearances, Black Is King tells the story of a young king’s journey through betrayal, love, and self-identity. Guided by his ancestors, father and childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne.

Black Is King features a list of diverse voices on its creative team, including directors Emmanuel Adjei (the film Shahmaran), Blitz Bazawule (the film The Burial of Kojo), Pierre Debusschere (Mine and Ghost videos for Beyoncé), Jenn Nkiru (BLACK TO TECHNO film), Ibra Ake (creative director and producer on This is America video for Childish Gambino), Dikayl Rimmasch (CACHAO, UNO MAS film), Jake Nava (Crazy in Love, Single Ladies, Partition videos for Beyoncé) and co-director and long-time collaborator of Beyoncé, Kwasi Fordjour.

The list of additional co-directors and second unit directors includes Dafe Oboro, Julian Klincewicz, Derek Milton, Meji Alabi, Joshua Kissi, Alexandre Moors and Deon Van Zyl.

Filmed in various locations, the film’s cinematography captures people and landscapes across continents, starting in New York, then Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London and Belgium.

There are also some special guests in the film which include models Aweng Ade-Chuol and Adut Akech, supermodel Naomi Campbell, Tina Knowles-Lawson, author and Academy Award winning actor Lupita Nyong’o, singer Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams and JAY-Z, among others.