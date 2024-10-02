Shares

DStv packages include DStv Premium, DStv Compact Plus, DStv Compact, DStv Family, and DStv Access. They also have add-on packages that customers can subscribe to.

DStv is an acronym for Digital Satellite Television and is a satellite TV service owned by Multichoice, a South Africa. It operates in Africa and it was launched in the 1995. It has over 11.9 million subscribers in countries such as Kenya, South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Angola, Tanzania, Uganda, Mauritius, Botswana and Zimbabwe.

Through the service, customers are able to access sports, movies, series, documentaries, religious content and news.

DStv packages prices in Kenya effective November 1 2024

Package Current Price (Kshs) New Price (Kshs) Premium 10500 11000 Compact Plus 6500 6800 Compact 3700 3900 Family 2000 2100 Access 1300 1350 Lite 700 750 French Touch 960 1000 French Plus 4300 4500 Great Wall Standalone 810 850 HD PVR Access Service 1500 1500 Access Fees 1500 1500 XtraView 1500 1500 Add Movies 900 900 Asian Bouquet E36 3400 3400 Asian Add-on Bouquet E36 1800 1800

DStv channel list in Kenya in 2024

DStv offers various channels that include different types of content that include sports, TV shows, movies and even kids content.

Documentaries: Discovery Family, National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo Wild, History of football, CTGN documentary