Shares

DStv packages include DStv Premium, DStv Compact Plus, DStv Compact, DStv Family, and DStv Access. They also have add-on packages that customers can subscribe to.

DStv is an acronym for Digital Satellite Television and is a satellite TV service owned by Multichoice, a South Africa. It operates in Africa and it was launched in the 1995. It has over 11.9 million subscribers in countries such as Kenya, South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Angola, Tanzania, Uganda, Mauritius, Botswana and Zimbabwe.

Through the service, customers are able to access sports, movies, series, documentaries, religious content and news.

DStv packages prices in Kenya effective November 1 2024

Package Current Price (Kshs) New Price (Kshs)
Premium 10500 11000
Compact Plus 6500 6800
Compact 3700 3900
Family 2000 2100
Access 1300 1350
Lite 700 750
French Touch 960 1000
French Plus 4300 4500
Great Wall Standalone 810 850
HD PVR Access Service 1500 1500
Access Fees 1500 1500
XtraView 1500 1500
Add Movies 900 900
Asian Bouquet E36 3400 3400
Asian Add-on Bouquet E36 1800
1800
DStv channel list in Kenya in 2024
DStv offers various channels that include different types of content that include sports, TV shows, movies and even kids content.
Documentaries: Discovery Family, National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo Wild, History of football, CTGN documentary
Sports: SuperSport Blitz, SuperSport 1, SuperSport 2, SuperSport 3, SuperSport 4, SuperSport 5, SuperSport 6, SuperSport 7, SuperSport 8, SuperSport 9, SuperSport 10, SuperSport 11, SuperSport 12, SS FIFA World Cup, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2Lifestyle and culture: Discovery TLC Entertainment, Discovery IDx, BBC Lifestyle, Food Network, Fashion One, Spice TV.

Children: Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Nickelodeon, Cbeebies, NickJr, NickTOONS, Disney Junior, JimJam, Mindset.

Music: Trace Mziki, Hip TV, Trace Naija, AFRO Music English, Sound City.

News and Commerce: KTN News, K24, BBC World News, CNN International, Sky News, SABC News, Al Jazeera, CNBC Africa, Bloomberg Television, NDTV24*7, CNC World, EuroNews German. KTN News, K24, CGTN News, Joy News, EuroNews French, EuroNews, Deutsche Welle, Phoenix Chinese News and Entertainment, Specialist: RAI International, TV5 Monde Afrique, Deutsche Welle, CCTV 4.

General Entertainment : IROKO Music, M-Net Movies All Stars, Studio Universal, M-Net City, Universal TV (SD/HD), Telemundo, BBC Brit, ITV Choice ( SD/HD), El Entertainment Television, FOX (SD/HD), FOX Life, Sony Entertainment Television, Sony Max, BET International, MTV, CS Reality, Turner Classic Movies, M-Net Movies Zone, Eva English , Eva+, AfricaMagic Epic , AfricaMagic Urban, AfricaMagic Family, AfricaMagic Hausa, AfricaMagic Yoruba, Maisha Magic East, AfricaMagic lgbo, Maisha Magic Bongo, Ebony Life TV, Zee World, ROK, Iroko Plus, Vox Africa, Televista, Trybe, Pwani, Galaxy TV, B4U Movies. Dish on Tv, M-Net East, 1Magic, M-Net Movies Premiere Africa, M-Net Movies Smile Africa, M-Net Movies Action Africa, Discovery Channel, Comedy Central, Lifetime, CBS Reality, TLC Entertainment, Discovery Family, TCM, AfricaMagic Showcase, ROK 3, ROK 2, Fashion One, eTV Africa, STN TV, KASS TV, GBS, Ebru TV, Inooro TV, KBC TV, NTV, KTN, Citizen TV, ADOM TV, NBS, Star TV, CGTN French, CCTV Entertainment, China Movies Channel, Shangai Dragon TV, Jiangsu TV, RTP Internacional, M-Net Binge, Hunan TV

Religion: Faith Broadcast Network, TBN, DayStar, Islam Channel, Eternal World Television Network, Emmanuel TV, Dove TV, TV Mundial.