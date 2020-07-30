Shares

Soups are a delicious and healthy way to keep warm during the cold season. Whether you’re trying to nurse a pesky cold or looking for some comfort food, the only thing that makes us feel better is a nice, hot bowl of soup.

Here are some of the soups you can prepare to warm yourself during this cold season.

1. Butternut soup

When most of us hear butternut, we can’t help but make a disgusted face. However, this butternut soup is one of the most filling soups there are and it is delicious, nonetheless. Butternut is also nutritious as it’s packed with Vitamins A and C which boost immunity.

Ingredients

1 large butternut squash

1 red bell pepper

1 white onion

3 garlic cloves

7 cups of water

½ cup of heavy cream

1 tablespoon of salt

2 tablespoons of sugar

Method

Add all the ingredients except the heavy cream into the pot and cook for about 35 minutes

Puree the mixture in a blender until smooth

Return to the pot then stir in the heavy cream and simmer

Serve garnished with small pieces of bread.

2. Peas and mint soup

This vibrant, refreshingly tasty soup is perfect for the cold season if you’re craving something sweet rather than savoury. It’s pretty easy to prepare and the result will have you craving for this soup every day.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of butter,

1 onion (chopped)

6 cups of peas (lightly boiled)

½ cup of fresh mint leaves

½ cup of plain yogurt

4 cups of vegetable stock/water

salt

pepper

Method

Melt the butter in a pot then add the onions

Add 2 cups of broth/water and bring to a boil then add the peas and cook for about 5 minutes

Remove from the heat and add mint leaves and the remaining broth/water

Puree the soup in a blender until it’s soft

Return to pot and add the yogurt

Whisk until it’s well incorporated

Serve garnished with mint leaves.

3. Tomato soup

Tomato soup is a classic and staple food during the cold season. It’s especially popular because it’s quick, simple to make and all the ingredients are readily available all year round. Cold weather or not, you can enjoy this delicious soup any time.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of butter

1 white onion (chopped)

8 tomatoes (peeled, chopped)

salt and pepper

Method

Melt the butter in a pot and add the onions

Cook for 4 minutes and add the tomatoes

Add water or broth and let it simmer for 20 minutes until it’s thick and creamy

Blend if necessary then return to the pot to simmer for another 5 minutes.

Serve

4. French onion soup

This is the ultimate comfort food which makes it perfect for the cold season. It’s essentially caramelized onions and who doesn’t love this? Paired with toasted French bread, this soup simply melts in your mouth.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of butter

4 white onions (sliced)

1 cup of dry white wine (optional)

2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour

5 cups of chicken broth/water

salt and pepper

Method

Melt the butter and add the onions

Cook for about 30 minutes, stirring regularly.

Add salt and cook for another 20 minutes until the onions are soft

Add the wine and cook for about 2 minutes until it’s almost gone

Sprinkle the flour on top of the onions and cook for 1 minute

Add broth and simmer for 20 minutes

Add salt and pepper to taste

Serve topped with slices of bread.

5. Creamy spinach soup

If you don’t like eating greens, you can try this delicious soup instead. It’s simple, quick and warms you up during this cold season. Additionally, spinach helps boost bone density and reduces the risk of developing asthma.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of butter

1chopped onion

2 bunches of fresh spinach (chopped)

3 medium potatoes (peeled)

2 cups of water

1 beef cube (optional)

½ teaspoon of black pepper

1 cup of sour cream.

Method

Melt the butter in a deep pan and cook the onions for about 5 minutes.

Add the potatoes, water and beef cubes then bring to a boil

Simmer for 20 minutes until the potatoes are soft

Add the spinach and cook for about 2 minutes

Puree the soup in a blender then return to the pan

Add the sour cream and whisk till it’s fully incorporated

Serve garnished with chopped spring onions.

6. Ginger-spiced carrot soup

This spicy carrot soup is as delicious as it is healthy. Vitamins are essential during the cold season as they help fight off diseases such as the common cold and flus. Carrots are a rich source of Vitamins A, C and K which not only boosts immunity but also lowers blood pressure and boosts skin health.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of butter

1 cup of plain yogurt

1 tablespoon of oil

1 chopped onion

3 large carrots (chopped)

3 cups of chicken broth/water

2 teaspoons of cumin

1 teaspoon of grated ginger

¼ teaspoon of cayenne pepper

Method