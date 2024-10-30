Shares

Local restaurant chain Café Deli has officially relaunched its Ngong Road branch as its hub offering culinary experiences. This expansion is part of the implementation of Najala Ltd’s strategic growth plans to expand its footprint across the country.

Located at Lexo Petrol Station, Café Deli Ngong Road offers an exceptional fusion of Continental and African cuisine catering to a diverse clientele. The wide array of dishes from soups, salads, pizzas, loaded fries, burgers, and specialty items like antitheft, steaks, kienyeji, Asian cuisine, and even silver cyprinid fried to perfection among others, appealling to a wide range of palates. These can be ordered from popular online platforms as well.

The restaurant also has baked cakes both ready and on order, including forest cakes, fruit cakes, and special themed creations. To complement its culinary offering, Café Deli also serves a variety of hot and cold beverages, with special promotions on cocktails and wines throughout the week perfect for traffic rescue and evening wind down.

Operating for over 17 years, Café Deli has established itself as a local brand known to many for its exceptional services. In addition to its four restaurant branches which include Tumaini, Koinange, Moi and now Ngong Road, Nanjala Ltd, the parent company, also operates a thriving catering arm providing distinguished banqueting services for both corporate and social events. This division has witnessed renewed focus and is experiencing steady growth, further solidifying the company’s position as a leading player in the Kenyan hospitality industry.

Speaking about the relaunch, Obado Obadoh, the Managing Director and founder of Nanjala Ltd, expressed his excitement saying, “We are thrilled to unveil the revamped Ngong Road branch as a culinary destination and hub. Our commitment to providing exceptional all-day dining remains our focus, and we believe that this relaunch will further elevate our reputation as a leading restaurant chain in Kenya. We strive to provide high-quality services and experiences at affordable prices in the vibrant Ngong Road district targeting corporates and residentials in the area.”