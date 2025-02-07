Shares

Café Deli is set to launch a new conference and events space at its Moi Avenue branch this Month.

This strategic expansion diversifies the restaurant’s offering and responds to the growing demand for convenient and high-quality meeting and event venues in the heart of Nairobi.

The newly renovated space at the Moi Avenue branch is designed to accommodate a range of events, from intimate business meetings and product launches to small conferences and social gatherings.

Businesses seeking a professional and comfortable setting for their events will find it an ideal choice. This is due to the seamless integration of the new space with Café Deli’s existing catering services, providing clients with a one-stop-shop for all their event needs.

Café Deli boasts a renowned culinary team specializing in a wide array of cuisines, including African and Continental dishes. The café’s celebrated pastry chefs also provide a delectable dessert selection to enhance any event. Situated in the heart of Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD), the Moi Avenue branch offers unparalleled accessibility and convenience for both local and international guests.

“We are thrilled to introduce this exciting new chapter for Café Deli,” said CEO and Founder Obado Obadoh. “This expansion reflects our commitment to providing our customers with exceptional experiences and innovative solutions. The new conference and events space will allow us to cater to a wider range of needs and further solidify our position as a premier destination for dining and social gatherings in Nairobi.”

Café Deli invites businesses and individuals to explore the new conference and events space and experience the unique blend of culinary excellence, professional service, and convenient location.