The Fortified Whole Grain Alliance (FWGA) has been officially launched, with a new goal of reaching 10 million people across Kenya, Rwanda, Benin, Burundi, Egypt, Ghana and Nigeria. The launch was held at the 2024 Africa Food Systems Conference Summit, hosted by the Government of Rwanda and the AFS Forum Partner’s group.

FWGA is supported by The Rockefeller Foundation, Novo Nordisk Foundation, Canada’s International Development Research Centre (IDRC), Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), DSM-Firmenich, Boston Consulting Group, and others.

With active initiatives underway in Kenya, Rwanda, and Burundi, expansion plans included at least three West African nations; Ghana, Nigeria, and Benin. This involves concentrating on parboiled unpolished rice and Egypt, where efforts would focus on whole wheat flour.

The launch of the Alliance on the sidelines of the Africa Food Systems Conference Summit also included discussions on the broader impact of fortified foods on public health and development. This highlights FWGA’s potential to contribute to Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those related to zero hunger and good health and well-being.

According to FWGA, the shift from refined grains to fortified whole grains offers various benefits. For starters, they can significantly improve dietary quality without increasing production costs. Fortified whole grains offer six to seven times more nutritional value than their refined counterparts, providing higher protein, fiber, and essential micronutrients. In addition, this transition supports environmental sustainability by reducing greenhouse gas emissions as FWGs require less water, land, fertilizers, and pesticides.

“The launch of the FWGA marks a crucial step in combating global malnutrition and promoting sustainable food systems. We have set a target of increasing the availability of fortified whole grains in low- and middle-income countries by least 50% in institutional markets and 25% in consumer markets by 2032. We welcome partners to join this movement for a healthier future,” said David Kamau, Managing Director, Fortified Whole Grain Alliance.

Also speaking at the launch, Hon. Jean Claude Musabyimana, from the Ministry of Local Government in Rwanda said, “Together, we are more than just a coalition; we are a beacon of hope, a testament to what we can achieve when governments, the private sector, nonprofits, and communities come together with a shared vision. By working together, we can create a future where fortified whole grains are a staple in every household, ensuring the health and well-being of future generations.”