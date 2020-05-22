Shares

#BeApp, a new live music streaming platform has partnered with Coca-Cola to launch of Coke Studio Sessions. This is an exclusive collaboration featuring a diverse line-up of musical performances for fans to enjoy over 60 consecutive days.

The sessions will see live performances from more than 100 artists across the globe, including Katy Perry, Anitta, DJ Khaled, Bebe Rexha, Miguel, Cast of Hamilton and Steve Aoki will begin streaming today. The virtual performances are aimed at supporting the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

Coke Studio Sessions marks the official debut of #BeApp. The social live music streaming platform is the brainchild of two tech industry veterans that is Ray Smith and Ross Mason. It is an immersive, digital destination for fans to enjoy live music in a new way.

Streaming of the sessions started on the 15th of May with performances from Diplo, Kaskade, DJ Khaled, among others. Throughout the 60-day program, fans will have the opportunity to contribute directly to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to support Covid-19 efforts. The Coca-Cola Foundation has so far donated over $14 million to individual Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies around the world in response to Covid-19 and will additionally match up to a collective total of $3 million in consumer donations made through this program.

To check out the sessions, one can download #BeApp on iOS or the Play Store. You can also watch them on the Coca Cola YouTube channel.