Airtel to give subscribers bonus airtime courtesy of the 2% VAT reduction

Airtel has announced that they will offer their subscribers bonus airtime. This move is as a result of the government reducing the Value Added Tax (VAT) to 14% down from 16% as a response to the Corona Virus pandemic. This is effective as from 1st April 2019.

Prepaid customers can use the bonus to purchase airtime for voice, data, SMS or bundle purchases while postpaid customers will have the benefit of the 2 per cent tax relief reflected on their monthly bills. This in my opinion will go a long way to enable people communicate during this crisis.

At the same time, the telco has partnered with Longhorn Publishers to offer free internet access, on its network, to enable students continue learning through the Longhorn e-learning platform for free. They have also offered discounts on some of its products such as the 4G pocket WIFI and 4G smart box in order to make it easier for people and businesses all over Kenya to stay connected while working and studying from home.