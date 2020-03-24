Airtel is offering free Internet access to the Longhorn Publishers e-learning platform

Shares

Airtel Kenya has partnered with Longhorn Publishers to offer free internet access, on its network, to enable students continue learning through the Longhorn e-learning platform.

This is after the Kenyan Government ordered that schools be closed in the fight against the Coronavirus crisis in Kenya. This service will be available to Airtel subscribers only.

This initiative by Airtel will enable students to continue their learning process despite not being able to attend regular classroom sessions with their teachers at school in these trying times.

Airtel Kenya’s MD, Prasanta Das Sarma pointed out that a good number of students are already using the portal since its launch two days ago, saying that he would be delighted to receive feedback on their experience with the hope that the offer will ease the pressure on parents, allowing them time to achieve more while working at home during this unprecedented period while the students learn from home.

The Longhorn e-learning platform enables students to study and revise online is available through the website elearning.longhornpublishers.com. It will be available for free for all Airtel data subscribers from today until the time the schools are reopened. The material can also be accessed on SMS, Android and Windows mobile platforms.