5 things you can do during quarantine

Corona Virus has a good number of us working from home so as to prevent the spread of the disease. With a lot of free time on your hands, its easy to get bored at some point as one is not supposed to go out unnecessarily. Here are some activities that you can use to occupy your time as we await for the virus to be contained;

Binge watch your favorite show

Courtesy of our busy lifestyles, we often don’t get time to sit down and watch our favorite shows. However, this period of social distancing/quarantine presents a good opportunity for one to catch on those shows that one has been meaning to watch but hadn’t got the time.

Showmax currently have an offer whereby if you pay for one month by 31st March 2020, they will give you a whole two months free. Since we don’t know how long we will have to do this social isolation thing, this is a good deal. You can also check out other streaming services like Netflix.

Read a book

Do you have a book that you have always wanted to read but somehow never got the time? Well, this is the best time to get that book, sit down and read to your fill. In my case, I have a wide collection of mostly digital books that I somehow haven’t gotten around to reading.

The beauty of technological advancement is that one can buy a digital copy on platforms like Amazon Kindle or simply download from the various sites which offer free books. If you prefer hardcovers, you can pick your selection from Rugano books or Rafu books and have the same delivered to you.

Learn to cook your favorite meal

Everybody loves to have a good meal, however, the cooking bit is usually the problem as some of us can’t cook to save a life. However, with the free time on your hands, you can check out the recipe for your favorite meal and have a go at it. You can also check out vlogs by food bloggers like Kaluhis Kitchen for a step by step guide on how to cook your favorite meal.

Play Games

Playing board games is a good workout for your brain, however, social media and television has ensured that we don’t have time for such activities anymore. So, this time around, take them out and stimulate your brain cells a bit with a game of scrabble or chess. If you don’t have a partner to play with, you can always download the games on your phone or computer and have some fun.