Pay for Showmax by March 31 and get 2 months free

Video on demand service, Showmax, is now offering its customers in Kenya a special offer to access video content on its platform.

New and existing customers will be able to get 2 months free access to the service when they pay for one month. This special offer ends on March 31st 2020.

The special offer is open to new subscribers and returning subscribers whose Showmax subscriptions are inactive. You can sign up or pay for your Showmax Mobile or Standard subscription with card or MPesa before 31 March 2020 and get an extra two months of Showmax for free.

Showmax Mobile costs Ksh 375 per month while Showmax Standard costs Ksh. 750 per month. Using the mobile package, customers are able to stream video content, including live sports streaming on Showmax, through smartphones and tablets. With the standard package, customers are able to access video content on Showmax on all platforms including web, Android app, iOS app, Smart TV apps among others.

How to get Showmax

Go to www.showmax.com and create an account if you don’t have one. Navigate to the subscription section https://secure.showmax.com/v97.3/website/payment/products Choose the Mobile Only package at Ksh 375 or the standard package at Ksh. 750. Choose the payment option. Available options are Safaricom M-Pesa, Debit Card and Credit Card.

Showmax was launched in South Africa in 2015 and it became available in Kenya in October 2016 with subscription video on demand (SVOD). It has thousands of hours of video content that also includes Kenyan and African content. Showmax is available for streaming via web, on a variety of apps (iOS and Android) and also on smart TVs.

What is there to watch on Showmax?

Showmax is jam-packed with the hottest African and international series like Selina, Ambitions, Ma Empress, Njoro wa Uba, Grey’s Anatomy and Power.

You can also watch Hollywood hits such as Aquaman, Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds, Fifty Shades of Grey, A Star Is Born and Mission: Impossible – Fallout. You can also stream live sports, including selected English Premier League, Italy’s LaLiga and Spain’s Serie A matches, as well as shows and highlights covering soccer, rugby, cricket, golf, EFC and more.