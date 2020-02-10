WhiteCap Brunch heads to Machakos this weekend

Shares

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), in partnership with Country Roads Festival, will host the WhiteCap Brunch in Machakos this weekend at the Machakos People’s Park. The WhiteCap Brunch by WhiteCap Lager will be held at Country Roads Machakos on Saturday 15th February from 12pm to Sunday 16th February 2020 at 5am.

The WhiteCap Brunch events are an initiative by KBL to promote the pairing of WhiteCap Lager with Kenyan food. The brunch events were launched by the brand in 2018 in Nanyuki. Since then the brunch events have been hosted in Diani, at the Kenya International Polo Tournament, and at Country Roads Festival events. The partnership with Country Roads started in September 2019 with the first event being at Thika Greens Golf Resort and the second in Nanyuki.

The WhiteCap Cap Brunch experience in Machakos will as usual include the WhiteCap Volkswagen combi van complete with ice cold WhiteCap Lager and WhiteCap Lite selling at a discounted price of only Ksh. 250. The food at the Machakos WhiteCap Brunch will cost just Ksh. 600 and the menu will consist of familiar food items. They include; chicken biriyani, beef biriyani, ugali, chapati, viazi karai, samosa, mutura, choma sausage, and nyama choma. WhiteCap merchandise will also be on offer.

Country Roads Festival was founded by media personality Jeff Koinange and is an event that features country music sang by various Kenyan musicians. The events are held in different locations across the country and previous editions have been held in Naivasha, Limuru, Nanyuki, Thika, Kirinyaga among others.

Country Roads Machakos will feature live music from Steve Rogers, Kareh B, and an appearance by celebrated musician Kidum aka Jean-Pierre Nimbona and Rwandan musician Hope Irakoze. The event will be hosted by media personality Jeff Koinange and comedian Prof Hammo.

Tickets to Country Roads Machakos are Ksh. 2,000 in advance and Ksh. 2,500 at the gate. Advance tickets can be purchased online here mtickets.com/country-roads-machakos or on your Safaricom mobile phone by dialing *229*30#. The event will start from 12pm Saturday 15th February and end on Sunday 16th February 2020 at 5am.

Here is a preview of what to expect at the WhiteCap Brunch at Country Roads Machakos.