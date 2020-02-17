Birthday week giveaway with WhiteCap Lager

Shares

On a warm Sunday on 22 February 1981, I was born in Nairobi at the (in)famous Pumwani Maternity Hospital. I was a healthy baby by all accounts and was born into a loving family with a matriarch whose tenacity I inherited.

I will be honest, I never really thought I would be living the kind of life I live or doing the work I do as I was all set to be an accountant. Life had other plans, and as I look back on the amazing experiences, learning opportunities and amazing people I’ve had the honour to meet, I find there’s so much to celebrate.

That being said, to celebrate my birthday this year, I have partnered with Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) to give away cans of my favourite beer, WhiteCap Lager. To take part, all you have to do is share your favourite WhiteCap moments. WhiteCap is the perfect catalyst for unforgettable moments with friends and family and these are moments I am looking for.

Giveaway mechanics

To participate in the Wamathai WhiteCap Lager giveaway, you need to do the following;