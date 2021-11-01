Shares

Moses Gatundu scored an impressive 41 points to win the overall winner at the inaugural Strathmore University Alumni Golf Tournament trophy at the Karen Golf and Country Club in Nairobi. The tournament was sponsored by the Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL).

Closely behind him was Bahati Moseti with 40 points to bag top spot for the men, and Judy Nyambura’s 40 points to win her the top spot in the ladies’ category. Tom Kimani emerged tops in the Strathmore University staff category, with 41 points.

KBL reiterated its commitment to secure strategic partnerships to nurture progress in various fields, from Buy Kenya, Build Kenya to wildlife conservation. This partnership with the Strathmore Business School is the latest initiative that is geared towards allowing the potential of agriculture to thrive by eliminating hurdles to the same through capacity-building and public-private partnerships.

Also underscored was KBL’s long-term strategy of harnessing the power of sport as an avenue for engaging not only with customers, but with partners as well.

East African Breweries, Head of Reserve and Key Accounts Kenya, Nick Mutinda, weighed in on the day’s events saying, “I must applaud all the participants and victors for an exemplary round of golf seen today. As excited as we are with the day’s proceedings, we are more importantly glad to add our voice to the cause of the day, which is strengthening sustainable agribusiness value chains in Kenya. As KBL we are cognizant of the importance of the Kenyan and by extension, the regional agribusiness value chain.”

KBL, through its beer brand Tusker, has continued to build momentum in the recent past through strategic partnerships and executions as the brand carries on into its 100th anniversary. The brand has continued to support local sport including soccer and athletics.