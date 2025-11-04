Shares

East African Breweries PLC (EABL) has officially launched its highly anticipated “It’s A Wrap” Festive Campaign. This marks the start of the holiday season across its entire brand portfolio.

Under the theme “It’s A Wrap,” the launch event served as both a reflection on the significant achievements and milestones of 2025, and a collective toast to the spirit of progress and togetherness that defines the EABL community.

“’It’s A Wrap’ is more than a campaign—it’s a story of creativity, collaboration, and resilience. It is our way of saying thank you to everyone who showed up, stood tall, and stayed inspired,” said Mark Mugisha, Marketing & Innovations Director at EABL. “No matter how the year has gone, there’s always something worth celebrating.”

The campaign unites EABL’s leading premium and super-premium brands under a single festive message that encourages consumers to celebrate life’s moments. Featured brands include: