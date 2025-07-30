Shares

Prinsloo Sevens, the second leg of the 2025 National Sevens Circuit, will take place at the Nakuru Athletic Club on Saturday, August 2nd, and Sunday, August 3rd. Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has sponsored the tournament to the tune of Ksh. 3 million through its flagship brand, Tusker.

Tusker’s investment reinforces its role as both the official alcoholic beverage partner and official entertainment partner for the SportPesa 7s Circuit, a commitment that began with the Driftwood Sevens. Of the total sponsorship, Ksh. 1.5 million will directly support Nakuru RFC, the host club, for tournament logistics and operations. The remaining Ksh. 1.5 million will go towards enhancing the overall fan experience, including powering the official afterparty.

Christine Kariuki, Head of Mainstream Beer at KBL, expressed her excitement about the partnership, stating, “We’re building on the incredible energy from Mombasa. The energy, the passion, and the sense of community we witnessed at the coast was everything we hoped for. Now, we turn our focus to Prinsloo Sevens – a tournament with deep roots and massive significance in Kenya’s rugby culture. Nakuru has always delivered iconic moments in rugby, and this year will be no different. Our sponsorship ensures fans get the full Tusker experience – thrilling matches, immersive brand engagement, and the ultimate afterparty.”

Aggrey Omiyo, Chairman of Nakuru RFC, conveyed his gratitude for Tusker’s continued support, emphasizing its crucial role in organizing a successful event. “We are truly grateful to Tusker for coming on board once again to support Prinsloo Sevens. Their partnership plays a key role in helping us organise a well-run, exciting tournament for both the teams and the fans. Preparations have gone smoothly, and the team at Nakuru RFC has worked hard to ensure everything is in place. We’re expecting a strong turnout and a fantastic weekend of rugby here in Nakuru.”

KCB Rugby will arrive in Nakuru on a high note, having secured the Driftwood Sevens title with a narrow 15-14 victory over Strathmore Leos. Kabras RFC also showed strong form, claiming third place in Mombasa.

Off the pitch, attendees can look forward to a vibrant afterparty at the Tusker Village, featuring sets from DJ Daqchild, Nakuru’s own DJ Silk, and Hype Man Ballo as the MC for the night.