Amnesty International Kenya has officially announced the commencement of a search for its next Executive Director, marking the end of a transformative era under the leadership of Irũngũ Houghton.

After eight years at the helm, Houghton is set to conclude his tenure in June 2026, leaving behind an organization that has grown significantly in both influence and institutional strength.

Since joining in January 2018, Irũngũ Houghton has overseen a period of unprecedented growth for the human rights organization. Under his stewardship, Amnesty Kenya’s membership grew eightfold, resulting in the establishment of 165 Circles of Conscience across 35 counties.

This grassroots expansion was matched by a robust 150% increase in the organization’s budget. By diversifying funding through member subscriptions and individual giving, the section transitioned from a branch of the International Secretariat into a member-governed section of the global Amnesty movement.

The organization’s impact over the last decade has been defined by its award-winning campaigns. From tackling police brutality and protecting digital privacy to defending the right to protest, Amnesty Kenya has become a vital moral compass during a time of global erosion of constitutional freedoms.

Dr. Stellah Bosire, Chairperson of the Amnesty International Kenya Board, praised Houghton’s “visible and courageous leadership,” noting that he has turned the section into one of the most respected voices for human rights both locally and globally.

“Irũngũ’s time as Director leaves a deep institutional footprint,” said Dr. Bosire. “By fortifying our internal governance. Amnesty Kenya has evolved into a truly democratic Section.”

In a personal reflection, Houghton expressed a deep sense of pride and accomplishment. Having become Amnesty Kenya’s first “Life Member” last year, he emphasized that while he is stepping down from the Director role, he remains a lifelong defender of the cause.

“A smooth leadership transition is not just procedural; it is a sign of a confident and mature organization,” Houghton stated. “There will be time to share more in the coming months. For now, my appreciation, commitment and solidarity [remain] with all our members.”

The Board of Directors is now initiating a recruitment process to identify a successor who can build upon this solid foundation. The outcome of the search is expected to be announced later this year.