The Data Privacy and Governance Society of Kenya (DPGSK) is set to host its annual Conference and Research Day on October 22. The event is in collaboration with the Centre for Intellectual Property and Information Technology Law (CIPIT) and Amnesty International Kenya.

The event will brings together a dynamic mix of data practitioners, researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders to shape the future of data management across the continent.

The conference will take place at Strathmore University in Nairobi, Kenya, on October 22, 2025. It is an unmissable gathering for anyone invested in the intersection of technology, law, and social good.

The central theme for this year’s event is “Data Governance in the Public Interest.”

This theme underscores the critical need for effective and responsible data management that actively promotes the public good in Africa. The conference serves as a vital platform, bringing together experts from academia, government, civil society, and the private sector to engage in deep exchange on insights, strategies, and innovations.

Discussions will focus on core principles: ensuring accountability, transparency, fairness, and accessibility in data practices, all while fiercely protecting individual rights across the continent.

The day is structured to be highly engaging and practical, featuring lightning talks from leading experts and dedicated presentations of selected works in progress.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to explore tangible ways data governance can advance the public interest throughout Africa. Participants will leave the conference with:

Actionable Strategies to implement ethical and equitable data management practices.

A Robust Network of influential leaders and peers dedicated to addressing regional challenges.

A Voice in shaping policies that are ethical, equitable, and attuned to Africa’s specific priorities.

Register to join remotely here: Webinar Registration – Zoom