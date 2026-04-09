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The Missing Voices Coalition, in partnership with Amnesty International Kenya, has released its 2025 Annual Report, painting a harrowing picture of the state of human rights and law enforcement accountability in the country.

The report, titled “Six Years Later: The State of Extrajudicial Killings and Enforced Disappearances,” reveals that despite years of advocacy, police violence remains a systemic crisis in Kenya, with a significant spike in fatalities over the last year.

According to the verified data presented in the report, 2025 saw a total of 131 incidents of police violence. Of these, 125 were cases of police killings, marking a staggering 20% increase compared to 2024.

While the number of documented enforced disappearances dropped to six, an 89% decrease from the previous year, human rights defenders warn that this figure may be deceptive. The report suggests that enforced disappearances remain chronically underreported, particularly those linked to covert anti-government operations during periods of civil unrest.

The 2025 data underscores a lethal trend: the weaponization of police force against public demonstrations. Over 50% of all killings recorded in 2025 occurred during a two-month window in June and July. This period coincided with widespread protests where security agencies reportedly used excessive force to manage dissent.

“Protests are becoming deadly,” the report states, noting that the vast majority of deaths were the result of gunshot wounds. This indicates a continued reliance on lethal force rather than non-violent crowd control measures.

The demographic breakdown of the victims remains consistent with previous years, highlighting a pattern of profiling. Young men aged 19 to 35 continue to bear the brunt of state violence, accounting for 90% of the victims.

The report notes that youth in urban centers, specifically Nairobi, are at the highest risk. This geographic concentration suggests that policing in low-income, densely populated areas remains characterized by stigma and a lack of restraint.

The central theme of the 2025 report is the persistent culture of impunity. Despite the high number of fatalities, the path to justice for families remains blocked by several systemic hurdles:

Justice Delays: Many cases never make it to court, and those that do are often met with years of adjournments and witness intimidation.

Underfunded Oversight: The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) continues to struggle with inadequate funding and an overwhelming backlog of cases.

Lack of Protection: Families of victims and human rights defenders often face threats when attempting to report or pursue cases against officers.

The Missing Voices Coalition has issued a set of recommendations to the government, including the immediate implementation of the National Coroners Service Act and the Prevention of Torture Act.

Find the report HERE.