Betika has been crowned Operator of the Year and Consumer Engagement & Brand (CEB) Leader of the Year for Kenya at the 2025 Blask Awards.

Unlike traditional industry ceremonies that rely on subjective jury panels or corporate lobbying, the Blask Awards operate on a strictly data-driven model. The Blask Awards has no submissions or pitches and instead, the platform analyzes actual consumer behavior, market trust, and brand relevance.

Reacting to the announcement, Mutua Mutava, Betika’s Group CEO, emphasized that the brand’s trajectory is dictated by its users.

“Our customers are central to our brand, constantly influencing the way we design, communicate, and deliver every experience,” Mutava stated. “This recognition affirms the immense efforts we have dedicated to connecting with customers and evolving alongside them.”

The CEO also teased future developments, noting that the company anticipates launching an “even more exciting range of projects” throughout the remainder of the year.

Mutava acknowledged that while the awards provide momentum, they are not a signal to slow down.

Focus on Systems: Strengthening internal infrastructure to handle a growing user base.

Closing Gaps: Identifying and refining operational processes.

Protecting Trust: Maintaining the integrity and responsible gaming standards that earned them the data-led top spot.

