Betika has announced that it has renewed its sponsorship deal with Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKFPL) club AFC Leopards. The three year partnership will see the club receive a record-breaking Ksh. 231 million, a significant boost from the Ksh. 195 million package signed in 2022.
Under the new agreement, Ingwe will benefit from Ksh. 65 million plus Ksh. 7 million in bonuses in year one, Ksh. 70 million plus Ksh. 7 million in year two, and Ksh. 75 million plus Ksh. 7 million in year three.
Speaking during the announcement, Betika Group CEO Muhta Mutava said: “We are proud to continue this journey with AFC Leopards, a club that shares our vision of nurturing homegrown talent and building communities. This sponsorship is more than just funding, it’s about creating hope, structure, and opportunity for the next generation of footballers. Football is a lifeline for thousands of young Kenyans who dream of making it to the big leagues, and through this renewed partnership, we are reinforcing our belief in the power of sport to transform lives.”
The sponsorship comes at a crucial time, with the 2025/26 FKFPL season kicking off on September 20th, 2025.
Newly elected AFC Leopards Chairman, Boniface Ambani, welcomed the extension, saying: “This renewed support could not have come at a better time as we prepare for the new season. We are deeply grateful to Betika for their continued faith in our club, especially at a time when Kenyan football urgently needs structured investment. Many teams across the country are brimming with talent but often lack the resources to thrive. Sustainable partnerships like this one are not just about supporting the top tier; they are about building a pipeline of stars from the village pitch to the national stadium. We hope this sets the pace for more stakeholders to step up and support the game at every level.”
Betika’s renewed investment aligns with global best practices, recognizing that local clubs are the backbone of national sports excellence. Kenya’s potential to dominate regional and international tournaments lies in empowering local clubs and academies with the tools they need to thrive.